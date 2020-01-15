Farmers Trust Co. Sells 20,828 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,828 shares during the period. GlaxoSmithKline comprises approximately 1.2% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSK. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7,574.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,816,424 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,754 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,368 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 362.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,105,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,229,000 after acquiring an additional 866,015 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 502.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,331 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,786,000 after buying an additional 537,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,010,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 357,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,976.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GSK stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,196,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,310. The company has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 92.73%. As a group, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

