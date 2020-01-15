Farmers Trust Co. Sells 450 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,114 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,848 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,902,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 237,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,041,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,416 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $329.66. 4,402,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,291. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $261.52 and a 52 week high of $330.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $2.0391 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

