Farmers Trust Co. Sells 9,446 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,446 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 307,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 243.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

NYSE GE traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $11.87. 46,037,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,716,188. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $103.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

