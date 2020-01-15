Farmers Trust Co. Sells 995 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.23. 2,529,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,060. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $176.24 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.9101 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

