Farmers Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,860 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,541 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co. owned about 0.88% of Farmers National Banc worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 4,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.99. 40,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,774. The stock has a market cap of $439.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Farmers National Banc Corp has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.29 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

