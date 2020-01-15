Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) will post sales of $1.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $630,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Fate Therapeutics posted sales of $1.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $9.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $10.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.73 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $12.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 900.24% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The business had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FATE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $117,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,473.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $504,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,643,804.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 752,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,280,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

