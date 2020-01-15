Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact BEXIMCO PHARMAC/S GDR REGS (LON:BXP) Share Price

Media headlines about BEXIMCO PHARMAC/S GDR REGS (LON:BXP) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BEXIMCO PHARMAC/S GDR REGS earned a news impact score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

LON BXP opened at GBX 38 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41. BEXIMCO PHARMAC/S GDR REGS has a 1-year low of GBX 34.10 ($0.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 51 ($0.67).

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products, life-saving intravenous fluids, therapeutic nutrition products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesic and antipyretic, anti-infective, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, muscloskeletal, oncology, respiratory, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, oral contraceptive, anti-histamine, anti-fibrinolytic, women's health, and other products.

