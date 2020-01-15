Fayerweather Charles Has $2.60 Million Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fayerweather Charles lessened its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 4.3% of Fayerweather Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,837,845.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $2,904,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,552,341.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,777,390 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,003,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,533. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $119.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FISV shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.98.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

