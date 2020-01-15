Feathercoin (FTC) Price Hits $0.0101

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $5,212.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittylicious, Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000802 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 264,403,960 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, QBTC, BX Thailand, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

