FedoraCoin Reaches Market Cap of $246,785.00 (TIPS)

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. FedoraCoin has a total market capitalization of $246,785.00 and $205.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One FedoraCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FedoraCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00656603 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010329 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008785 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000208 BTC.

FedoraCoin Coin Profile

TIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in.

FedoraCoin Coin Trading

FedoraCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FedoraCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FedoraCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FedoraCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FedoraCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.