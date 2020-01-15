Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 223 ($2.93).

FXPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ferrexpo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

LON FXPO opened at GBX 156.50 ($2.06) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 150.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 185.24. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of GBX 119.85 ($1.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 305.60 ($4.02). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27. The firm has a market cap of $921.20 million and a P/E ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

