Fetch.ai Trading Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $26.31 million and $8.78 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Binance, WazirX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00036727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.15 or 0.06008907 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00027098 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035960 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00127664 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001513 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,978,563 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, IDEX, Coinall, HitBTC, WazirX, Bitrabbit, Bitbns, BiKi, Binance, Korbit, Bittrex, BitAsset, Dcoin, MXC, Coinsuper, KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

