FIBOS (FO) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last week, FIBOS has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One FIBOS coin can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges including Bitrabbit and LBank. FIBOS has a market capitalization of $11.50 million and approximately $187,811.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.51 or 0.04239711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00202280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028148 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00132761 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FIBOS Coin Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,063,804,651 coins and its circulating supply is 1,059,626,018 coins. The official website for FIBOS is fibos.io. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling FIBOS

FIBOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Bitrabbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIBOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIBOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIBOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

