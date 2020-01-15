Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 24.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

