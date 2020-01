Financial Comparison: IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) and Veoneer (OTCMKTS:VNE)

IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) and Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares IOCHPE MAXION S/S and Veoneer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IOCHPE MAXION S/S 3.36% 7.92% 2.78% Veoneer -26.11% -27.00% -18.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.8% of Veoneer shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Veoneer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

IOCHPE MAXION S/S has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Veoneer has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IOCHPE MAXION S/S and Veoneer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IOCHPE MAXION S/S $2.65 billion 0.33 $55.08 million $0.12 16.25 Veoneer $2.23 billion 0.69 -$275.00 million ($3.17) -4.35

IOCHPE MAXION S/S has higher revenue and earnings than Veoneer. Veoneer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IOCHPE MAXION S/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for IOCHPE MAXION S/S and Veoneer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IOCHPE MAXION S/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Veoneer 0 5 4 0 2.44

Veoneer has a consensus target price of $24.29, suggesting a potential upside of 76.11%. Given Veoneer’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Veoneer is more favorable than IOCHPE MAXION S/S.

Summary

IOCHPE MAXION S/S beats Veoneer on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

IOCHPE MAXION S/S Company Profile

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wheels and Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles. It also provides heavy structural components, including frames, sidebars, and crossbars; and metal stampings for commercial vehicles, as well as agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles. In addition, the company offers light structural and automotive components, such as metal stampings for passenger vehicles, brake levers, pedal sets, welded assemblies, structural parts, and other automotive components. Further, it produces freight cars, railway wheels, and castings, as well as industrial castings and freight cars. Iochpe-Maxion S.A. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Cruzeiro, Brazil.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors. It also offers ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD) solutions; and driver monitoring systems, LiDAR sensors, RoadScape positioning systems, and other technologies for HAD and AD solutions. Veoneer, Inc. is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

