Financial Review: Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) and AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) and Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.7% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Barings BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Barings BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AssetMark Financial and Barings BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial N/A N/A N/A Barings BDC 6.67% 5.48% 2.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AssetMark Financial and Barings BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Barings BDC $80.22 million 6.70 -$114.28 million N/A N/A

AssetMark Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Barings BDC.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AssetMark Financial and Barings BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60 Barings BDC 0 1 2 0 2.67

AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus target price of $29.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.92%. Barings BDC has a consensus target price of $10.20, suggesting a potential downside of 2.83%. Given AssetMark Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AssetMark Financial is more favorable than Barings BDC.

Summary

Barings BDC beats AssetMark Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. It offers an integrated technology platform that allows advisers to do research and portfolio analysis, create proposals, open and maintain accounts, implement investments, and meet reporting obligations; delivers its platform and solutions through people who get to know the company's clients; and provides curated platform of investment options. The company also offers mutual funds to clients of financial advisers; custodial recordkeeping services primarily to investor clients of registered investment advisers; and record-keeper and third-party administrator services for retirement products. It serves independent advisers who provide wealth management advice to the U.S. investors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, California. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of AssetMark Holdings LLC.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others. It primarily invests in companies located throughout the United States, with an emphasis on the Southeast and Midatlantic. The firm makes equity investments between $1 million and $25 million and debt investments between $5 million and $30 million per transaction, in companies having annual revenues between $20 million and $200 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $35 million and can also co-invest. It typically makes investments between $5 million and $35 million. It primarily invests in senior subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. The firm also invests in senior debt securities secured by first lien security interests in portfolio companies. Triangle Capital Corporation was incorporated on October 10, 2006 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

