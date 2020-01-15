Finning International (TSE:FTT) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at CIBC

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FTT. Raymond James set a C$26.50 price target on Finning International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Finning International from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Finning International from C$29.50 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.81.

FTT stock traded down C$0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,834. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$21.17 and a 1 year high of C$26.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Finning International will post 2.0199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Marchello Marchese sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total transaction of C$57,363.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$925,892.47. Also, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.78, for a total value of C$60,798.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$672,500.74. Insiders have sold a total of 6,363 shares of company stock worth $158,031 in the last three months.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

