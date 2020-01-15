FintruX Network Price Hits $0.0087 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. FintruX Network has a market cap of $823,080.00 and approximately $410.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Liquid and HitBTC. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded 23% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $285.68 or 0.03262083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00200678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027450 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00128872 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

