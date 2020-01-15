Fire Lotto (FLOT) Price Reaches $0.0083 on Exchanges

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded up 32.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Fire Lotto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin, YoBit and TOPBTC. During the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 41.8% higher against the dollar. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $227,401.00 and $77.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00038853 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00318690 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011324 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002366 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012145 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008192 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Fire Lotto Token Profile

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery.

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, Livecoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

