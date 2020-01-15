First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Short Interest Up 7.4% in December

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 107,400 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.2 days.

In related news, Director Michael L. Shireman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,913 shares in the company, valued at $594,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Capital by 24.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Capital by 89.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Capital by 11,573.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 144,783 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Capital in the second quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Capital in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $72.00. The company had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,856. First Capital has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $75.79. The stock has a market cap of $251.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.99.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

