First Financial Corp IN Purchases 46,091 Shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,535 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,091 shares during the period. First Financial comprises approximately 22.5% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. First Financial Corp IN owned about 4.93% of First Financial worth $30,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in First Financial by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Financial by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in First Financial by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in First Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Financial news, Director Thomas Craig Martin purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $38,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on THFF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

THFF traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.93. 18,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,644. First Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $46.93. The stock has a market cap of $598.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Financial Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. First Financial’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

