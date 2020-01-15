First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 1,748 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Axis Capital by 70.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 687,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,852,000 after purchasing an additional 283,924 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Axis Capital by 11.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 733,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,929,000 after purchasing an additional 77,912 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axis Capital during the third quarter valued at about $474,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Axis Capital by 21.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 33,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Axis Capital by 385.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 203,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 161,745 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.61. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.21). Axis Capital had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.42%.

AXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Axis Capital from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

