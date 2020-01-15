First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 2,000 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth about $87,481,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Insulet by 1,731.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 355,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,447,000 after purchasing an additional 336,148 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,979,000 after purchasing an additional 328,620 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 524,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,438,000 after purchasing an additional 258,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,119,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Insulet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.82.

Insulet stock opened at $185.26 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $71.22 and a twelve month high of $187.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,705.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Insulet had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $2,120,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,204,753.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 14,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $2,632,075.25. Insiders have sold a total of 30,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,687 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

