First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 5,260 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 40.2% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,240,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.