First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 9,760 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $55,000. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 265,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.2% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 422,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.7% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.80. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 59,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

