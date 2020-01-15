First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.27.

In other news, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total transaction of $830,180.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,707 shares in the company, valued at $698,135.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total transaction of $448,025.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,415.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,077 shares of company stock worth $1,565,992. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $290.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.70. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $176.12 and a one year high of $294.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.