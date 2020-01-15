First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Nomura set a $136.00 price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.43.

In other news, VP James H. Iv Hunter sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $1,960,035.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,204 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,111. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAC opened at $128.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.73. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 1 year low of $77.56 and a 1 year high of $131.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

