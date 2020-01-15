First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,685,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,092,000 after purchasing an additional 216,165 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 653.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,770,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,681 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 8.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,282,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,127,000 after purchasing an additional 178,160 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 59.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,153,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,812,000 after purchasing an additional 800,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 44.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,137,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,764,000 after purchasing an additional 652,977 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Shares of LNC opened at $59.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $50.81 and a 1-year high of $67.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.41.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

