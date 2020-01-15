First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,203 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,983,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,209,000 after buying an additional 547,060 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,706,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,334,000 after buying an additional 3,706,611 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,288,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,680,000 after buying an additional 368,151 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,745,000 after buying an additional 949,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,681,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,397,000 after buying an additional 2,481,156 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.04.

In related news, SVP Taner Ozcelik sold 141,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,543,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,514.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,884. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON stock opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.23.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.