First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $639.91 on Wednesday. CoStar Group Inc has a 1-year low of $358.89 and a 1-year high of $648.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $605.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $593.64.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. CoStar Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $352.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total value of $231,821.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $340,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $601.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.58.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

