First Hawaiian Bank Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6,470.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,849,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,390,000 after buying an additional 5,760,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 82.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,025,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,700,000 after buying an additional 3,614,848 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 50.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,335,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,086,000 after buying an additional 1,448,979 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 132.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,826,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,100,000 after buying an additional 1,039,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 544.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,175,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,781,000 after buying an additional 992,638 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Deborah Rieman sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $70,467.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,325 shares of company stock worth $2,481,690. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cross Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Corning stock opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Corning’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

