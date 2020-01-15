First Hawaiian Bank Grows Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 172.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 370.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Genpact by 109.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Genpact during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 195.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Genpact during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of G stock opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.25%.

In other news, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $514,961,079.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,742.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Genpact from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.61.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.