First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.16 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 504.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 84.9% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,534 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.78.

In other Fastenal news, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $157,448.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,298.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $760,151.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,806.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,620 shares of company stock worth $5,230,409 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.65.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

