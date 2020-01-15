First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,831,377,000 after acquiring an additional 717,819 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 56.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,459,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,136,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672,909 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 180.9% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,431,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $248,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,275 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 95.9% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,021,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $193,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 508.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,993,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $192,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,786 shares of company stock worth $2,649,197 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MU opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average is $47.02. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

