First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,079,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,902,835,000 after buying an additional 54,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,183,000 after buying an additional 57,027 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,344,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,759,000 after buying an additional 46,055 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 601,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,796,000 after buying an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $151,443,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total value of $632,667.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,429.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 51,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.04, for a total transaction of $19,494,665.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 412,140 shares in the company, valued at $154,981,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,543 shares of company stock valued at $40,357,770. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.89.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $387.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 24.85%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

