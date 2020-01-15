First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $1,987,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $82,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 13.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 126,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total value of $206,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.36.

American Tower stock opened at $233.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

