First Hawaiian Bank Increases Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in AerCap by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 8.0% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter worth $168,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.71.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $40.16 and a 52 week high of $62.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average is $56.13. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.