First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,016,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,082 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $399,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 69.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,288,000 after acquiring an additional 521,729 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 66.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,472,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $9,146,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $70,437.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Ally Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.68.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.