First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX opened at $89.21 on Wednesday. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $66.18 and a 12-month high of $90.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

