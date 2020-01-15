First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,498 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $745,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price objective on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.22.

In related news, Director James S. Kahan bought 4,500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.54 per share, with a total value of $276,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,804.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $72.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -806.00 and a beta of 1.16. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average is $69.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

