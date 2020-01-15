First Hawaiian Bank Sells 4,663 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,987 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 129.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 369.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 120,911 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $243.77 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.51 and a fifty-two week high of $247.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LULU. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.37.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

