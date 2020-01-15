First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. On average, analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

INBK has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group raised First Internet Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

