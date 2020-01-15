First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.33 Million

Brokerages expect that First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) will post sales of $192.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.80 million to $194.50 million. First Midwest Bancorp reported sales of $175.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $751.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $747.30 million to $754.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $803.63 million, with estimates ranging from $790.30 million to $811.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $193.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens raised First Midwest Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 1,566.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,041,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,294,000 after buying an additional 979,302 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 19,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

