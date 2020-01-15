First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 118,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Shares of FNWB stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.61. 8,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,004. First Northwest BanCorp has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $189.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get First Northwest BanCorp alerts:

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Northwest BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Deines acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence J. Hueth sold 2,163 shares of First Northwest BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $37,311.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $517,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,211 shares of company stock worth $230,905. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 758,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,134,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 40,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest BanCorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.