First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

First Republic Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. First Republic Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Republic Bank to earn $5.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

NYSE FRC traded down $3.37 on Wednesday, reaching $117.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,573,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.87 and its 200 day moving average is $102.58. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $122.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 22.69%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

