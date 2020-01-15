First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Stephens

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $121.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.00% from the company’s current price.

FRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $120.75 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $122.34. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 506.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 409.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 113.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

