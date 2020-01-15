First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Raised to $126.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $119.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FRC. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.93.

Shares of FRC opened at $120.75 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $122.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.87 and its 200-day moving average is $102.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,147,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,186,214,000 after acquiring an additional 350,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,816,000 after acquiring an additional 233,424 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,305,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,666 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,476,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,471,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,834,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,135,000 after acquiring an additional 309,164 shares during the period.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

