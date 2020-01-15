First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.36.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $72.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 16,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $870,556.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $456,432.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,461.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,289 shares of company stock worth $3,179,809 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 16,756 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 533,763 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $29,869,000 after acquiring an additional 125,729 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 5,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

First Solar stock opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. First Solar has a 1-year low of $45.77 and a 1-year high of $69.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.47.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.41 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.