First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)

First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

NYSEAMERICAN FEN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.09. The company had a trading volume of 100,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,065. First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

About First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

