First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 109.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,701 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $7,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,346,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,611 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,762,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,078,000 after purchasing an additional 768,526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,774,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,350,000 after purchasing an additional 893,543 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,092,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,967 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,061,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

FPE traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,486,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,601. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.0962 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.